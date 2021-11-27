Nawazuddin Siddiqui looks dapper in new pics & wishes to continue working hard after not winning an Emmy Award

Nawazudding Siddiqui is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. He is creating waves with his acting and winning millions of hearts. Even his web series is being loved by everyone and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the actor can pull off any role like a pro. Recently, it is his talent that got him an Emmys nomination. Be it a small cameo or being the lead actor, he has proved his mettle as an artist time and again.

Recently Nawazuddin Siddiqui was nominated for Emmys for his role in Serious Men. Though the award was won by another contender, it has not dampened Nawaz's spirit at all, he is all set to impress viewers worldwide with his upcoming projects! The actor recently took to his social media and shared his thoughts about being a part of the Emmys in his own way. Sharing a set of uber cool pictures, Nawazuddin wrote in the caption, "फूलों में फूल फूल है गुलाब NEW YORK तो चले गए बन ना पाए नवाब कोशिश जारी रहेगी… आदाब "

Take a look:

On the work front, Serious Men was Nawazuddin Siddiqui's last screen outing; he has an extensive lineup for next year including Heropanti 2, Tiku weds Sheru and No Land's Man.

In a recent interview with India Today, Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared his journey to Bollywood and also admitted that his work keeps him alive. Sharing his tough journey, Nawazuddin revealed that he had to do odd jobs to make his ends meet. "My work is something that keeps me alive. I am made for this. That's why I feel I am an escapist and can't face real life. When I am shooting, I start feeling as if that world is real. In real life, I am a coward. When I am in my character, I can at least speak the truth through him. In real life, I can't do that because a lot of things can happen," said the actor.

