Nawazuddin Siddiqui looks menacing as transgender woman holding blood-stained knife in new Haddi poster

After bowling the audience with an array of unconventional roles and his exceptional film choices, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is now all set to stun with his never-seen-before avatar of a transgender woman in his highly-anticipated next, Haddi. Siddiqui’s upcoming outing has been making headlines since the day it was announced. Amidst the hype and craze for Nawaz’s much-awaited next, the makers of Haddi unveiled the first look of the actor which is making massive waves on the internet.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui looks fierce in Haddi’s new poster

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the makers of Haddi took the social media by storm as they dropped an intriguing poster, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The poster sends chills down the spine as it shows the Gangs of Wasseypur star draped in a red saree with a big blood-stained knife in his hand with an intense expression on his face and terror in his eyes.

The poster has been shared by the official Instagram handles of Zee Studios and Zee 5. While sharing the poster, the makers wrote, “Can you also feel the excitement in your bones? Get ready for the most anticipated film of 2023.”

Anurag Kashyap shares Haddi’s poster on Instagram

Directed by debutant Akshat Ajay Sharma, Haddi is Siddiqui’s upcoming next will skip theatrical release and will be streamed exclusively on Zee 5. The movie which will see Siddiqui in a fierce role of a transgender woman, is an edgy and enthralling crime revenge drama, co-written by Sharma and Adamya Bhalla.

Ace director Anurag Kashyap, who is reportedly going to star in Siddiqui’s upcoming OTT venture, too shared the poster of Haddi on his official Instagram handle. Taking to Instagram on Monday, alongside Haddi’s poster, an ‘excited’ Kashyap wrote, “Super excited for this one! #Haddi aa raha hai soon on @zee5.”

Apart from Nawazuddin and Anurag, Haddi also stars Ila Arun, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sridhar Dubey, Vipin Sharma, and Saharsh Shukla. The makers are yet to announce the release date of Haddi.

On the professional front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Tiku Weds Sheru, where he shared screen space with actor and social media star, Avneet Kaur. Produced by Kangana Ranaut, Siddiqui's last outing with Kaur faced flak for the unconventional age-gap romance between the lead pair.