Nawazuddin Siddiqui looks unrecognisable in his new still from Haddi; Fans react: SEE PIC

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the finest actors in the film industry and is best known for his unique acting skills and talent. The actor has proved his mettle by giving back-to-back hit projects. Besides this, he also enjoys a massive fan following on social media as he keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts. Well, Nawazuddin is back with yet another film titled Haddi and it has definitely raised curiosity among the viewers. In the film, the actor has transformed himself into a never seen before avatar and we just can’t wait for the film to release. Nawazuddin shares a still

Recently, Nawazuddin took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself in the getup of his character which he is going to essay in Haddi. In the picture, the actor wore a red silk saree with a red bindi on his forehead. He accessorised his look with a heavy necklace and earrings and kept a bun hairstyle. For the unversed, he is going to play the role of a transgender in the movie. As soon as he shared the picture, fans were quick to react to it and in no time flooded the comment section with fire emojis. Here’s the post:

About Haddi Earlier, when the first look of Haddi was unveiled, fans lauded Nawazuddin in a similar way as day by day he is setting the bar high. Talking about his transformation, the actor revealed that it almost took him more than three hours every day to get into the skin of this character. Directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, and co-written by him and Adamya Bhalla, the movie is all set to release in 2023. About Nawazuddin On the work front, Nawauddin was last seen in Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria-starrer Heropanti 2. He has Tiku Weds Sheru and Bole Chudiya in his pipeline.

