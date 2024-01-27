Nawazuddin Siddiqui makes shocking confession about drinking and liking marijuana; Says 'Mujhe maza aata hai'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most talented and acclaimed actors in Bollywood. Starting out with minor roles, he eventually started headlining films in the lead role. In a recent interview, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor spoke about drinking alcohol and consuming marijuana. He also recalled an incident that took place during Holi.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on alcohol

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently appeared on Unfiltered by Samdish where he spoke about drinking alcohol. When asked about his favorite drink, the actor said that he rarely drinks. He said: "Main toh kabhi kabaar wala hoon. Aur bahut thoda wala hoon. Ek main hi aukaat yaad aati hai. (I drink rarely and I drink very less. I get high in one drink only)."

Nawaz then revealed that he first tasted alcohol during his days at the National School of Drama. "First time I was in NSD and after a play, where we were celebrating, everyone brought beer. Before that I never drank. I was very innocent. I smoked for the first time in a play,” he said.

The actor stated that he doesn't enjoy drinking but likes to have a little during Holi. He then told a story when Swanand Kirkire gave him a thandai after which he was high for two days. He said: “My favorite festival is Holi. Because you get to drink in that festival.”

When the host asked if he likes marijuana, Nawaz said that he likes it . "Acha lagta hai. Mujhe toh bahot acha lagta hai. Mujhe maza aata hai, music shuru kar deta hoon toh mai kuch aur he ho jata hoon. (I enjoy it a lot. I have fun and once the music is playing, I am someone else.)”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's work front

Nawaz was last seen in the Telugu action thriller Saindhav. He will be next seen in Section 108, Adbhut and Noorani Chehra.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

