Nawazuddin Siddiqui misses Gangs of Wasseypur director Anurag Kashyap; reveals iconic scene with Huma Qureshi was shot impromptu

A movie released in 2012 that changed the cinema dynamics of Bollywood. Born from the minds of Anurag Kashyap, Gangs of Wasseypur made the world go berserk in joy about what a masterpiece an ensemble of underrated actors created. Nawazuddin Siddiqui who was a part of it has now spoken about how impromptu a lot of things happened on set and also that he misses Anurag dearly.

Origin of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Huma Qureshi’s pond scene

Recently while speaking to India Today, Nawaz revealed that when offered initially, he had rejected the movie calling it ‘bakwas’. He recalled that there were only five dialogues written for him and with great difficulty Manoj Bajpayee was also given some random lines. It was when the crew was on set that “Anurag ke andar ek jaanwar jaag gaya” - revealed Siddiqui.

Anurag Kashyap started writing the script on the spot which birthed the movie which now the world knows as a cult classic. According to the Haddi actor, until this time, there was no script but just a vague idea in Kashyap’s mind that he wanted to translate into a movie. In fact, in the initial few days, the shooting didn’t even take place due to financial reasons.

Sometime later Anurag made Huma Qureshi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui sit near a pond. “We blabbered something I had said during the workshop, and that's how the iconic scene was shot,” the 50-year-old recalled. This kind of became a habit on set. Nawaz revealed that Anurag used to write a few dialogues on a piece of paper for four or five actors - flashed those from a distance, and clapped for action.

“This was the process of the shoot. But, because of Anurag, it became a habit for me to improvise on set,” Siddiqui admitted.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui misses Anurag Kashyap

In the same interview, Nawaz confessed that he ‘always misses Anurag’. Calling him a keen observer, the Photograph actor shared how the filmmaker brings the best out of his actors with his observation skills. Siddiqui feels that as an actor-director duo, they are an amazing jodi and he loves Anurag a lot as a human being.

