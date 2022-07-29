Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Neha Sharma's Jogira Sara Ra Ra to release in theatres, contrary to OTT premiere rumours

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most gifted actors of our times. He started his movie journey with films in the parallel space of cinema and while he still prefers working in that space, he has taken up many commercial projects and has been a part of very successful Indian films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Raees, Badlapur, Petta, Kick and shows like Sacred Games. He had a handful of releases after the Covid-19 pandemic as he was seen in Raat Akeli Hai, Serious Men and Badlapur. Neha Sharma too is a recognized actress in the Indian Entertainment Industry. She has been a part of films like Crook, Tum Bin 2, Mubarakan and most recently Tanhaji. The duo collaborated on a movie called Jogira Sara Ra Ra! in the lockdown. It is a rom-com based in Lucknow and Varanasi.

There were rumours that Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma starrer Jogira Sara Ra Ra! is releasing directly on OTT. However, the makers have now clarified that the film will release in theatres, first. The film was shot during the pandemic is already in post production and the makers are all set to announce the release date for its theatrical release. The romantic comedy, directed by Kushan Nandy and produced by Naeem A Siddiqui was shot in Lucknow and Varanasi. The pairing is very fresh and from what one would expect from a Nawazuddin Siddiqui film, there will be lots of quirks that we can be assured of.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, apart from Jogira Sara Ra Ra!, will be seen in Tiku Weds Sheru with Avneet Kaur, Noorani Chehra, Adbhut, Sangeen and Afwaah. Neha Sharma, who was last seen in the web series Illegal, will be seen in another web series named Shining With The Sharmas, apart from Jogira Sara Ra Ra!

