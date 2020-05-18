Nawazuddin Siddiqui put under 14 days home quarantine as he travels back home to Budhana for Eid

As per reports, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his immediate family received permission from authorities to travel between states amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family have been placed under mandatory 14 day quarantine after they travelled back home from Mumbai to Uttar Pradesh's Budhana for the festival of Eid. As per reports, the actor and his family were also tested for the virus and their reports have been negative so far. According to PTI, the actor and his immediate family received permission from authorities to travel between states amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nawazuddin's brother Ayazuddin Siddiqui confirmed to PTI that the actor is in Budhana to celebrate Eid with the family. Ayazuddin also said that the actor is well aware of the rules and will not meet anyone from outside the family. As per news agency IANS, the 'Sacred Games' star reached his hometown on May 15 after issuing a travel pass.

It is reported that the actor made the journey in a private vehicle and underwent medical screenings at 25 points during his journey.

Due to the recent loss of my younger sister, my mother who is 71yrs old got anxiety attack twice.

We have followed all the guidelines given by the State Government.

We are #HomeQuarantined at our hometown Budhana.

Please #StaySafe #StayHome — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) May 18, 2020

On the work front, Nawazddin was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor. His new film Ghoomketu alongside Anurag Kashyap will have a digital release on OTT platform ZEE 5 on May 22. The streaming platform dropped the teaser of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap starrer Ghoomketu and this comedy drama will surely be a respite from the gory dramas currently streaming. In the brief teaser, we get to see the talented Nawazuddin as Ghoomketu, a small town guy, but a passionate writer trying to make it big in the city of Mumbai.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×