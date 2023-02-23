Nawazuddin Siddiqui REACTS to controversy with wife Aaliya; Says his kids’ schooling is being affected

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been embroiled in a controversy with his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui. A few weeks ago, Aaliya posted a video, revealing that she has been staying with her kids Shora and Yaani at Nawazuddin’s Andheri bungalow, and alleged being deprived of basic amenities. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is reportedly embroiled in a legal battle with Aaliya over a property dispute. Amid all this, recently his 20-year-old domestic help also accused him of abandoning her in Dubai, but later withdrew her statement. His brother Shamas Siddiqui accused him of ‘buying’ his way out after the domestic help gave the actor a clean chit. Now, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has reacted to all the ongoing controversies, and said that his kids are getting affected.

The Sacred Games actor has finally broken his silence over the issues. In a video shared by Instant Bollywood, Nawazuddin is asked about his wife’s allegations and the domestic help’s video. Addressing the controversy involving him and Aaliya, Nawazuddin said that he doesn’t want to comment on the controversy, he just wants to say that his kids’ schooling has been affected. He shared that his kids studied in Dubai, but have been in Mumbai for a month now, and that he wants them to go back to school.

“Main in sab cheezon ke baare mein kuch kehna nahi chahta hoon, frankly. But haa, itna zaroor hain ki iss beech mein mere baccho ki jo schooling hain, wo affect hui hain. Mere bacche Dubai mein padhte hain aur wo yaha pe ek maheene se hain. Meri bas yahin appeal hain ki mere bacche school jaye. That’s it. Aur main kuch kehna nahi chahta. (I don’t want to say anything about all these things, frankly. But yes, amid all this, my kids’ schooling has been affected. My kids studied in Dubai but have been here for a month now. My only appeal is that my kids should go back to school. I don’t want to say anything else),” said Nawazuddin.