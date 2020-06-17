Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalling his early days: I did feel depressed at times because of lack of work

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opened up about the tough times the actor has been through during his struggling days and the time he suffered from depression.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui made his Bollywood debut in the year 1999, with a small role in the starrer Sarfarosh. He then appeared in Ram Gopal Varma's Shool in the year 1999, Jungle in the year 2000, and Rajkumar Hirani's Munnabhai MBBS in 2003. Nawazuddin got him wide recognition as an actor in the year 2010 when he portrayed the role of a journalist in Anusha Rizvi's Peepli Live. Siddiqui got fame in Anurag Kashyap's gangster epic Gangs of Wasseypur which released in the year 2012. The actor has entertained the audience with some amazing films like Raman Raghav 2.0, The Lunchbox, Manto, Kick, Badlapur, Manto, Thackeray, Photograph and more.

Recently, in an interview with HT the actor opened up on the tough times he has been through and the time he suffered from depression. Nawazudin said that he has always had "mazdoor-like" hardworking, fighting spirit. He doesn't think that he is bigger than them. He had the same intentions as theirs. He didn’t dream of becoming a star. His only intention was to survive and earn for the next meal. It continued for 10 years. He did odd jobs and walked to his friend’s house for food. There were difficult times but they were happy even then. But yes, he did feel depressed at times because of lack of work. Depression and frustration start when one dreams big.

He said that depression won’t happen if one doesn’t put oneself under the pressure. Success doesn’t guarantee happiness. If happiness isn’t in one's nature, he/she will be unhappy even if they have the world. He further said, “Because I wasn’t eating well, so I was getting weak and my hair started falling off. I used to get tired after walking 2 kilometers. I felt as if I am going to die soon. Because of which I used to stay out all day to see the world because I didn’t know how many days will I survive.”

For the uninitiated, Sushant Singh Rajput's demise came as a wave of a shock for many. According to police reports, the 34-year-old actor committed suicide on Sunday, June 14, and was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai. Also, Sushant’s death has started a serious discussion on the mental health of stars and nepotism in the industry. According to reports, Sushant ended his life due to depression and a lot of things in personal space. Since then everyone has been talking about depression and mental health.

Credits :Hindustan Times

