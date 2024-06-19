Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls shooting with Salman Khan for Bajrangi Bhaijaan; says 'Bhai ke filmon ka mohol bahut accha hota hai’

In Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kabir Khan gathered a stellar cast comprising Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Harshaali Malhotra. The movie follows the story of an Indian man who undertakes the task of escorting a speech-impaired young girl back to her home in Pakistan.

Recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently shared his experience of collaborating with Salman Khan, highlighting the amazing environment on his film sets. He also reminisced about a moment when Salman had to carry him and described the challenge it presented.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui praises atmosphere of Salman Khan’s film set

In an interview with Zoom, Nawazuddin mentioned the difficulty of the scene in Bajrangi Bhaijaan where Salman Khan carried him. He described the challenging terrain and exhaustion they experienced, along with the lack of oxygen. He recalled how director Kabir Khan eventually instructed them to sit down, which provided them with relief and enjoyment.

The Haddi actor also discussed his experience collaborating with Salman Khan, highlighting the enjoyable atmosphere during the shooting of Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Nawazuddin expressed admiration for Salman's films, noting the positive ambiance and shared meals after the shoot.

He said, "Yeh shoot amazing tha actually, Bajrangi Bhaijaan ka. Salman bhai ke filmon ka mohol bahut accha hota hai. We sit together and eat post shoot. (The shoot was amazing, of Bajrangi Bhaijaan's. Salman Bhai's films are always fun.)”

Kabir Khan on Bajrangi Bhaijaan's sequel

During an interview with Connect Cine, Kabir Khan talked about the potential for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 and the status of its script or storyline. He indicated that there are currently no concrete plans at the script level, but there are various ideas and intriguing possibilities for the continuation of the Bajrangi story.

He added, "It could be Adventures of Bajrangi and Chand Nawab, so many ways of taking it forward lekin as of now at a script level hamare pass kuch nahi hai. But as of now, at a script level, we don’t have anything.)"

In the film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui portrayed the character of Chand Nawab, drawing inspiration from a Pakistani news reporter. Chand Nawab eventually becomes Pawan's ally and assists in safely escorting Munni to her home.

