Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls the time when the size of his house was as big as his current washroom

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who started out as a junior artist, made his place in the film industry with his dedication to his work. The actor, who shared a flat with a few people during the initial stages of his career, finally accomplished his dreams by building a bungalow in Mumbai which he named ‘Nawab’ after his father. Interestingly, the actor turned into an interior designer and renovated his home. In a recent interview, Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalled the time when the size of his house was as big as his current washroom.

Speaking to Bombay Times, the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor said, "Aaj jitna bada mera personal bathroom hai, utnasa mera ghar hua karta tha (Today my bathroom is as big as the house I once lived in)”.

The actor further shared that he stayed in a small place, and shared the room with four other budding actors when he moved to Mumbai. “Woh kamra itna chhota tha ki agar main door kholun toh kisi ke pairon mein lag jata tha (That room was so small that if you opened the door, it hit someone's feet) because, we all used to lay our beds on the floor when we slept there,” he said. It was only from 2005 that Nawazuddin started living alone.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Nawazuddin has Jogira Sara Ra Ra and Heropanti 2 in the pipeline. The actor is also set to star in Kangana Ranaut's Tiku Weds Sheru opposite Avneet Kaur. Last year, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was nominated in the Best Actor category at the International Emmy Awards for his role in Serious Men.

