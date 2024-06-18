Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals daughter Shora is preparing to be an actor ‘all by herself’ and only asks him to pay fees: ‘Ghar ki murgi dal barabar hoti hai’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, renowned for his versatile acting across various genres, has showcased his talent effortlessly in numerous films. Now, his daughter Shora Siddiqui is aspiring to follow in her father's footsteps and pursue acting. The actor recently shared that his daughter has been admitted to the performing arts faculty at school, revealing that she eagerly requested her teachers to enroll her in the program.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on daughter Shora's acting passion

In an interview with Film Companion, Nawazuddin Siddiqui mentioned that his daughter is currently undergoing training. He recounted how she took the initiative to enroll herself in the performing arts faculty. Nawazuddin described the scene, saying, "Haath jod ke teacher ke saamne (with folded hands in front of her teacher) she said, ‘I want to learn acting’.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui further disclosed that his daughter refuses to seek assistance from him and prefers to prepare herself independently. He emphasized that he never pressured her into pursuing acting and fully supports her in any passion she chooses to pursue.

He conveyed that although he never pushed her into acting, he fully backs her passion. He expressed that upon noticing her keen interest, they, like any supportive parents, encourage her to pursue it. He mentioned being unaware of her acceptance into the performing arts faculty for a long time. Nawazuddin also admitted not knowing about the workshops she attends, as she discovers them independently and then asks either him or her mother to just cover the fees.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals daughter Shora is doing it without his help

The Haddi actor also added that she doesn't asks help from him and does it all independently. He said, "Ghar ki murgi dal baraabar hoti hai na, waisa hai. She watches a lot of film, watches world cinema. She is all of 14 and she watches one film every day. She had once performed one piece to show me, I asked her how she did it and she said, ‘papa, main puri taiyaari kar rahi hoon. Filmein dekhti hoon main (Papa, I am preparing, I watch a lot of films).’"

He also disclosed the details of Shora’s training curriculum and mentioned that she will be participating in a play during her final year. He explained that in her department at school, students are required to independently handle various tasks such as stitching their own costumes, carpentry work, crafting props, managing lighting, and organizing the entire production, culminating in a ticketed performance. He highlighted the rigorous nature of her training, emphasizing that she is managing all of these responsibilities on her own.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has several projects lined up, including Bole Chudiyan, Noorani Chehre, Adbhut, and Sangeem in his kitty. Last year, Nawazuddin ventured into the music scene with a music video titled Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai.

