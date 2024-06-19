Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals he and Haddi co-star Anurag Kashyap are ‘not friends’, but admits filmmaker has a ‘special place’ in his heart

Nawazuddin Siddiqui faced numerous challenges before achieving fame in Bollywood with his remarkable acting talent. Recently, he shared how Anurag Kashyap introduced him to the industry. However, he disclosed that he is not friends with the filmmaker.

Earlier, in an interview with Zoom, Anurag Kashyap shared how Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Taapsee Pannu constantly checked on him while he was battling depression. Now, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has also revealed that, despite not being friends, he wishes nothing but good for the director.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on not 'being friends' with Anurag Kashyap

In an interview with the Indian Express, Nawazuddin Siddiqui mentioned that he and Anurag Kashyap are 'not really friends'. He said, “Anurag and I are not even friends, frankly speaking. If we sit together we might not even talk to each other for hours. We are like that. We have flown together, travelled together for 5-6 hours without saying a word."

He described their interactions as minimal, limited to asking for matchsticks or suggesting they eat or drink something. Despite their lack of close friendship, Nawazuddin expressed that Anurag holds a special place in his heart. He wishes for Anurag's health and continued success in filmmaking, regardless of whether he is cast in the films, emphasizing that Anurag should never face any problems. "Kabhi koi aanch nahi aani chaahiye Anurag ko bass (Anurag should never have any problems)," Nawazuddin Siddiqui said.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui thanks Anurag Kashyap for opening doors to new opportunities

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalled feeling hurt and awkward when designers refused to make a suit for him due to his appearance, before the release of Gangs of Wasseypur. He expressed deep gratitude towards Anurag Kashyap for opening doors to new opportunities and international recognition. Over time, as audiences began to appreciate his work, Nawazuddin' Siddiqui's reputation grew, a success he largely attributes to Kashyap.

The actor emphasized the pivotal role Kashyap has played in his career, noting that their collaborative films, many of which were showcased at Cannes, have had a significant impact.

Apart from Gangs of Wasseypur, their partnership includes several iconic projects, such as Haddi, Sacred Games and Raman Raghav 2.0, among others.

