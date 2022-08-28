Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals his daughter was 'very upset' when she saw him dressed as a woman for Haddi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui never fails to impress his fans with his top-notch acting skills. He is regarded as one of India's best performers, and has not only established himself as one of the finest but has also earned a name for himself in Hollywood. The Sacred Games actor is back again to rule the internet as a few days back, he announced his new project titled Haddi, in which, he will play a woman and a transgender. Now, in a recent interview with Bombay Times, Nawazuddin revealed that his daughter was 'very upset' when she saw him dressed as a woman.

The Badlapur actor said, "She now knows that it’s for a role and is fine now. I must say this, after this experience, I have huge respect for actresses who do this on a daily basis. Itna saara taam jhaam hota hai. Hair, make-up, kapde, nails... pura sansar leke chalna padta hai. Now I know why an actress may take longer than her male counterpart to get out of her vanity van. It’s absolutely justified. I will have more patience now!”

Further, Nawazuddin added that if he plays a female character, he will need to think like a woman and that’s his test as an actor. He said that the outfit, hair, and make-up, are not his concern as there are experts to look into it and they know their job. He said his concern is to get the internal thought process right. "What do women think? What do they want? An actor’s job is to get into the head of the character he plays. Your perception, outlook towards life as a woman is bound to be different and that is the most difficult part about Haddi for me. Ek aurat ke nazariyese duniya dekhni hogi. The film is not about costumes and gestures. The process is more internal," he added.

Meanwhile, Haddi is scheduled to release in 2023 and is directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma.

