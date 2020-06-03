Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother on sexual harassment complaint filed against him: Truth will be uncovered soon

After Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother was accused of sexual harassment by his niece, he has rubbished allegations and claimed that the truth will be unveiled soon.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's personal life has been making the headlines for all the wrong reasons these days. Days after his marriage hit the rock bottom with his wife Aaliya sending a legal notice to him, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor’s niece had now filed a complaint against the actor’s brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui accusing him of sexual harassment. According to a report published in ETimes, the lady had shared her ordeal of the time when she was nine years old and revealed that she faced violence as well.

While Nawaz’s niece’s allegations have raised a lot of eyebrows, his brother Shamas has now reacted to the reports and claimed that the lady is misguiding the law. Talking about the allegations, he tweeted, “How can someone misguide the law and file the same case with a different statement at @DelhiPolice, when there was no name of @Nawazuddin_S in the earlier statement given 2 years back to Court & the case is in #UttrakhandHighCourt as well.”

In another tweet, Shamas emphasised that the truth will be unveiled soon. “It clearly indicates the motive and the person behind publicising these fake things in media. The truth will be uncovered soonest. @CPDelhi #NawazuddinSiddiqui,” he tweeted.

Take a look at Shamas Nawab Siddiqui’s tweet about the sexual harassment complaint filed against him:

How can someone misguide the law and file the same case with different statement at @DelhiPolice , when there was no name of @Nawazuddin_S in the earlier statement given 2 years back to Court & the case is in #UttrakhandHighCourt as well. — Shamas Nawab Siddiqui (@ShamasSiddiqui) June 3, 2020

It clearly indicates the motive and the person behind publicising this fake things in media.

Truth will be uncovered soonest. @CPDelhi #NawazuddinSiddiqui — Shamas Nawab Siddiqui (@ShamasSiddiqui) June 3, 2020

To note, in her complaint, Nawazuddin’s niece had also alleged that the Sacred Games actor didn’t support her against his brother. “He (Nawaz) was like ‘chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahi kar sakte (he is your uncle, he can’t do this),’ the lady was quoted saying.

