Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Shamas REACTS to his divorce with Aaliya; Says he is unaware of the matter

As Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya’s divorce case is getting murkier post the latter’s revelations, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor’s brother Shamas Siddiqui has claimed to be clueless about the matter.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is known for his stupendous acting skills, grabbed the headlines lately after his wife Aaliya filed for a divorce. While the news came as a grave shock, it was reported that Aaliya took the decision over irreconcilable differences. In fact, Aaliya had opened a can of worms as she filed the divorce and made shocking revelations about her troubled married life and claimed that Nawaz’s brother Shamas Siddiqui played a role in destroying their married life.

However, when Shamas was quizzed about Nawaz and Aaliya’s divorce, the former claimed to be clueless about the matter. In his recent conversation with Zee News, Shamas that while he is unaware about the proceedings, he came to know about the legal notice through media only. Furthermore, he refrained from commenting on it as it is a legal matter now.

Meanwhile, Aaliya has been quite outspoken about the divorce and claimed that she was mentally and physically tortured by her in-laws. The lady, in one of her interviews, also claimed that Shamas was physically violent with her. “He (Nawaz) had never raised his hands on me, but the shouting and arguments had become unbearable. You could say though that only that was left. Yes, but his family has mentally and physically tortured me a lot. His brother had even hit me,” she was quoted saying.

For the uninitiated, Nawazuddin and Aaliya have been married for 10 years and also have two kids together. And while Aaliya had sent the legal notice early this month, she claimed to have been facing issues in the marriage after a year of their wedding. She had stated, “There is not one reason but several reasons behind my problems with Nawaz. And, all these reasons are very serious. The problems between Nawaz and me have been going on since 2010, after one year of our marriage. I have been handling everything but now things have escalated beyond repair.”

