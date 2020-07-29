  1. Home
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother takes a dig at actor's estranged wife by tweeting about Rhea Chakraborty

On Tuesday night, Shamas took to Twitter to take a dig at Nawazuddin's wife Aaliya and drew similarities to Rhea Chakraborty who now has an FIR filed against her in Sushant Singh Rajput's case.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and estranged wife Aaliya have been in a divorce tussle since months now that has seemingly taken an ugly turn under the spotlight. With explosive allegations made by Aaliya against the actor, Nawazuddin's brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui has often countered them and addressed it on social media. On Tuesday night, Shamas took to Twitter to take a dig at Nawazuddin's wife Aaliya and drew similarities to Rhea Chakraborty who now has an FIR filed against her for extortion of money and abetment of suicide in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. 

Tweeting in Hindi, he wrote, "There are many 'Rhea Chakraborty's' in this society who want to tarnish the respect and hardwork of people via blackmail. They also want to usurp all their money. The blackmail can either be in person or via media and Twitter." Shamas also shared another tweet stating that he 'personally feels' that there is a mastermind behind Sushant's tragic demise. 

Take a look at his tweets below:

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Aaliya Siddiqui's SHOCKING claims on Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He was with girls when I was delivering

From extra marital affairs to physical violence, from disrespect to irresponsible attitude, Aaliya has accused Nawaz of several things. "I remember it very clearly that even when we were dating and were about to get married, he was already in a relationship with someone else," Aaliya had revealed about the actor. The actor's niece Sasha Siddiqui, too, has exposed his brother Minazuddin Siddiqui and revealed how she was sexually abused by her uncle for years. 

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's father makes 16 allegations against Rhea Chakraborty in six page FIR

