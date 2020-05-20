Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya accuses his family of 'physical torture'; Says he doesn’t care about kids

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya filed for divorce after 10 years of marriage. In a recent chat, she opened up about the reasons leading up to her decision and accused Nawaz’s family of physical and mental torment.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya Siddiqui are in the headlines from the past few days. Aaliya announced that she has filed for divorce from Nawaz and her lawyer confirmed the same. While the two have been married for 10 years and have two kids, Aaliya claimed that things between them had gone wrong post the first year of their marriage. In a recent chat with a portal, Nawaz’s wife has alleged that the actor’s family used to ‘mentally and physically torture’ her a lot.

In a chat with Bollywood Life, Nawaz’s wife Aaliya mentioned that there were problems right from the beginning but she tried to handle it and keep things under wraps. However, she claimed that Nawaz’s family mentally and physically tortured her a lot. While Aaliya mentioned that Nawaz himself never hit her, she did mention that his brother raised his hand on her. Recalling instances, Aaliya added that Nawaz’s first wife too left him for similar reasons and that it is a pattern in his family. She even mentioned that Nawaz always made her feel like she could not do anything and alleged that he did not want her to speak in front of people.

Also Read|Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya opens up on divorce & custody of kids: There is no chance of reconciliation

Talking about the same, Aaliya alleged, “He (Nawaz) had never raised his hands on me, but the shouting and arguments had become unbearable. You could say though that only that was left. Yes, but his family has mentally and physically tortured me a lot. His brother had even hit me. His mother and brothers and sisters-in-law used to stay with us only in Mumbai. So, I've been bearing a lot for too many years. His first wife had also left him for this reason alone. It's a pattern. There are already seven cases registered by the wives of their house against them, and four divorces have taken place. This is the fifth one. It's a pattern in his family.” Aaliya mentioned that her family, particularly her sister has been supporting her but her brother passed away in December.

Furthermore, Aaliya mentioned that she wants sole custody of her two children and claimed that Nawaz doesn’t care about them. She also alleged that the actor hasn’t met his kids in months. Aaliya said, “However big an actor you've become, what's the point if you're not a good person? What's the point if you can't respect your wife and kids? Our kids don't even remember when their father last visited them. It's been 3-4 months since he's met his kids, but he doesn't care, so even the kids have become used to it and don't ask for him. I want sole custody of my kids.”

Nawazuddin hasn’t reacted to the reports or yet responded to Aaliya’s divorce notice. The actor is currently in Budhana tending to his ailing mother, Aaliya has gone ahead and with the help of her lawyer sent him a notice via Whatsapp and Email. The couple got married 10 years ago and have two kids. Rumours of a rift between the two came back in 2017. However, nothing went on beyond that. Now, Aaliya mentioned in a chat with Bombay Times that she has reverted back to her original name, Anjana Kishor Pandey and that she doesn’t want Nawaz’s identity to define her. She even has mentioned that there is no chance of reconciliation.

