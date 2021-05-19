Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya on actor & son Yani birthday celebration: He wished him over a video call

Aaliya Siddiqui shares a picture from last night’s celebration on her Instagram. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his son share the same birthday.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, one of the finest actors of Bollywood, is celebrating his birthday today. The actor also shares his birthday with his son Yani. But this year, they are not together as the actor is in his hometown in Budhana with his mother. And his son is at his farmhouse with his mother and actor’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui. But this does not stop the actor's wife from celebrating their birthdays. She arranged a cake and both father and son cut the cake and celebrated a virtual birthday.

Aaliya shared the picture of last night’s celebration on her Instagram and wished her son ‘Happy Birthday.’ In an interview with The Times of India, the star's wife revealed that Nawazuddin wished their son over the video call and they also cut the cake. “Nawaz always talks to his kids. This year, we could not get gifts for Yani because of the current situation. Till now, we never had a birthday party for our son. We feel that instead of spending money on a lavish party we should donate it. So this year too, we are going to do the same,” she added.

To note, the actor and his wife's relationship had hit the rock. But the couple decided to give their marriage a second chance for their children's sake.

The actor and his wife have two children, an eleven-year-old daughter, and a six-year-old son. On the work front, he was last seen in Raat Akeli Hai which also starred Radhika Apte. The film was released on a digital platform and was hailed by the audience.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Manto to Manjhi, 5 times the actor nailed embodying real life characters

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×