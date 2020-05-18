Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya files for divorce; Sends legal notice to him seeking maintenance
Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been making the headlines for quite some time for his personal life. After grabbing the eyeballs for travelling to his hometown Budhana during the lockdown, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor is once again making the heads turn with another news from his personal life. According to the media reports, Nawazuddin’s wife Aaliya has filed for divorce. Yes! You read it right. Reportedly, the lady has made serious allegations against the actor has even sent a legal notice to Nawaz seeking maintenance.
Talking about the reason behind seeking divorce Aaliya told ABP that there have been issues in the marriage after a year of their wedding. “There is not one reason but several reasons behind my problems with Nawaz. And, all these reasons are very serious. The problems between Nawaz and me have been going on since 2010, after one year of our marriage. I have been handling everything but now things have escalated beyond repair,” Aaliya was quoted saying. Meanwhile, in a report published in Zee News, Aaliya’s lawyer has confirmed that Nawaz was sent the notice early this month via e-mail and Whatsapp. However, the Manto star is yet to respond to the notice.
“Yes, it is to confirm that we have sent a legal notice to Mr Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The notice was sent on behalf of Mrs Aaliya Siddiqui on May 7, 2020. Due to unprecedented COVID-19 times, the notice could not be sent through speed post. It has been sent through email as well as WhatsApp. Mrs Siddiqui, our client, has also sent the notice through WhatsApp. However, Mr Siddiqui has not responded till date. I think he is just keeping quiet regarding the notice and ignoring it. The notice has been sent claiming maintenance and divorce. I would not like to get into the details of the notice regarding what are the contents and what are the allegations, but let me tell you that the allegations are quite serious and those are very sensitive to Mr Siddiqui as well as his family members,” the lawyer was quoted saying.
To note, Nawazuddin and Aaliya have been married for 10 years and also have two kids together. For the uninitiated, the couple’s wedding hit a rough patch in 2017 and ever since there have been reports about their divorce.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
I can't believe someone would try to file for divorce during Covid. Not only would it be impossible to do, I would think this would give you some perspective of how quickly people you know can die. Of course, AFTER lockdown probably by 2021 and 2022, I imagine a lot of patience has worn thin and there will be a lot of divorces.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
He is a creep period. He is going to make this divorce an emotional torment for his wife and kids. His PR should be ashamed of themselves to support his behavior. It makes them accomplice
Anonymous 7 hours ago
He has got an overZealous pr team. Praising him to the skies after every performance although he has been repetitive, exposing himself as very limited actor. He was resentful towards his costars like Rishi ji and Irfan khan when they were alive but didn't waste any time making a video showering praises after their death. To mitigate the public image. He spied on his wife while he was the one who was not faithful. Now he is trying to paint himself as a victim with the help of his pr. This man is disgusting.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
I have met him in person, he is a gentleman, down to earth and very humble. There are always two people involved in a divorce, one alone can't be responsible.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
I am sure he is not responded to their notice that is why they are talking about it publicly. It is a shame that she has to use media to make him comply to get her legal right to divorce.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
He has a dark side to him. He is a good actor but those initial years of his life in poverty and struggling as an actor can either make you empathic or abusive. I can bet my money that he is abusive, esp emotionally abusive. His PR nightmare of "autobiography", in which he made claims about how many women he dated and discarded like a man with low self esteem who sooth his ego by counting how many women he "conquered". I won't be surprised to see his dark side.
Anonymous 10 hours ago
he always was a creep...