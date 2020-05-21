Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya joins Twitter to ‘stand up’ for herself; Dismisses reports of other relation

After filing for divorce, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife, Aaliya, has joined Twitter to stand up for herself and dismiss reports of being in a relationship; Read on

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, one piece of news that has come as a shock to the nation is the news of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s divorce. Yes, Nawazuddin’s wife, Aaliya (also known as Anjana Kishor Pandey) has filed for divorce and since the past few days, social media has been abuzz with Nawaz’s divorce as his wife has opened a can of worms after filing for divorce. To begin with, Aaliya got talking about her marriage as in an interview, she shared that there are a lot of things that she doesn’t want to bring in the public domain as of now, but she revealed that her problems started soon after she got married over a decade ago. “Two months of lockdown gave me a lot of time to introspect. Self-respect is extremely important in a marriage. Woh meri khatam ho chuki thi, I didn’t have that. I was made to feel like a nobody, I always felt alone. His brother Shamas was also an issue. I have gone back to my original name, Anjana Kishor Pandey. I don’t want to be reminded that I am using someone’s identity for my benefit,” shared Aaliya.

While Nawazuddin has been silent on the matter, his brother, Shamas Siddiqui, reacted to the news and said that he found out about the legal notice through media reports. Also, Shamas said that he cannot comment on the allegations, as it was a legal matter. Also, Aaliya has claimed in a recent interview that Shamas was physically violent with her and although Nawaz had never raised his hands on her, “but the shouting and arguments had become unbearable.” Now in the latest, Nawazuddin’s wife has made her debut on Twitter to speak up against the endless theories vis-a-via her divorce with Nawaz and also, soon after joining Twitter, Aaliya dismissed reports of being in a relation with any other man. Aaliya wrote, “To begin with let me clarify that I am not into "ANY RELATIONSHIP" with any MAN; and any media report which make such claims, are absolutely false. It appears that some section of the media have manipulated with my photograph to make such ridiculous claims to divert attention…”



While Aaliya does not have a verified Twitter account, soon after joining Twitter, Nawaz’s wife choose to clear the air about her being in a relationship. Aaliya had penned a note stating that she is now learning to stand up & speak for herself and “for the sake of my children. I have not done any wrong till date & therefore I am not worried. However I do not appreciate anyone harming my reputation or character to save someone else. Money can't buy truth…”

Check out Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife tweets as she joins Twitter after filing for divorce:

To begin with let me clarify that I am not into "ANY RELATIONSHIP" with any MAN; and any media report which make such claims, are absolutely false. It appears that some section of the media have manipulated with my photograph to make such ridiculous claims to divert attention. — AaliyaSiddiqui2020 (@ASiddiqui2020) May 20, 2020

This is Aliya Siddiqui. I am forced to put the truth concerning me on Twitter so that there is no miscommunication. Let the truth not be silenced by misuse and abuse of power. Truth cannot be bought or be manipulated with. — AaliyaSiddiqui2020 (@ASiddiqui2020) May 20, 2020

I am now learning to stand up & speak for myself, be strong, for the sake of my children I have not done any wrong till date & therefore I am not worried However I do not appreciate anyone harming my reputation or character to save someone else. Money can't buy truth. — AaliyaSiddiqui2020 (@ASiddiqui2020) May 20, 2020

