Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya opens up on divorce & custody of kids: There is no chance of reconciliation

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui filed for a divorce from the actor after sending him a legal notice via her lawyer. In a recent chat, she opened up about issues between her and the actor and stated that she hopes to get custody of the two kids.

As per recent reports, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui filed for a divorce from the actor over some issues that they have been dealing with for some time now. As per reports, Aaliya mentioned that their marriage had issues right after the first year and since then, they have continued to stay. Aaliya’s lawyer too confirmed that he had sent a legal notice to Nawaz on behalf of Aaliya seeking a divorce on May 7, 2020. The lawyer added that Nawaz is yet to respond to it.

Now, in a recent chat with Bombay Times, Aaliya has opened up about the divorce and custody of their two children. Aaliya mentioned that she has suffered a lot in the marriage with Nawazuddin and there are things that she doesn’t want to bring out in the open. However, she mentioned that amid the lockdown of 2 months, she got a lot of time to think about their issues. Aaliya added that she felt that her self respect had gotten over and that her marriage made her feel like a nobody. She even mentioned Nawazuddin’s brother Shamas and called him an ‘issue.’

Talking about the divorce, Aaliya mentioned that she doesn’t want the marriage any more and there is no chance that she will reconcile with Nawaz. She said, “I want to go with the flow. I haven’t thought much about the future, but I don’t want this marriage anymore. There are no chances of reconciliation.” Talking about her and Nawazuddin’s kids, she said that she raised them and she would want their custody. Aaliya also added that she has gone back to her old name.

She said, “I have gone back to my original name, Anjana Kishor Pandey. I don’t want to be reminded that I am using someone’s identity for my benefit.” Talking about the issues she said, “Our problems started soon after we got married over a decade ago. Two months of lockdown gave me a lot of time to introspect. Self-respect is extremely important in a marriage. Woh meri khatam ho chuki thi, I didn’t have that. I was made to feel like a nobody, I always felt alone. His brother Shamas was also an issue.”

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor is yet to respond to the notice sent by Aaliya’s lawyer over email and WhatsApp on May 7, 2020. Also, the actor hasn’t commented on the matter yet. Aaliya revealed to a news portal that she had filed for divorce owing to the issues in her and Nawaz’s marriage since the past decade. Nawazuddin and Aaliya have been married for 10 years. They have two kids and their marriage issues started back in 2017 when rumours of a divorce were rife. Now, Aaliya has gone ahead and has filed for divorce.

Credits :Bombay Times

