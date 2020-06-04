Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife supports his niece after she accuses actor’s brother of sexual harassment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife, Aaliya, took to social media to come out in support of the actor's niece after she accused his brother of sexual harassment; Read on

Post Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife, Aaliya, filed a divorce case against the actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece has now claimed that she was sexually harassed by his brother when she was a child. Post the niece’s revelation, Aaliya has come out in support of the niece as she took to Twitter to express a sense of solidarity with the niece as Aaliya wrote, “This is just the beginning. Thanking God for sending so much support already. Lot will be revealed, shocking the world as I am not the only one who suffered in silence. Let’s see how much of TRUTH money can buy & who all would they continue to BRIBE.”

As per reports, Nawazuddin’s niece has filed a sexual harassment complaint at Jamia police station in Delhi, and she has claimed that she was inappropriately touched and subjected to ‘violence’ by the actor’s brother when she was a child. Furthermore, the actor’s niece also claimed that when she told Nawazuddin about the abuse, he did not believe her and said, “Chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahi kar sakte (He is your uncle, he can’t do this).” She has also alleged that her father and the actor have ‘filed false cases’ to harass her in-laws.

For all those who don’t know, after 11 years of marriage, Aaliya filed for divorce from Nawazuddin last month, and as per reports, Aaliya has sought sole custody of their two children - daughter Shora and son Yaani. In an earlier interview, Aaliya has claimed that she was subjected to domestic violence by the actors’ brother. “He (Nawaz) had never raised his hands on me, but the shouting and arguments had become unbearable. You could say though that only that was left. Yes, but his family has mentally and physically tortured me a lot. His brother had even hit me. His mother and brothers and sisters-in-law used to stay with us only in Mumbai. So, I’ve been bearing a lot for too many years. His first wife had also left him for this reason alone,” she said.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya accuses his family of 'physical torture'; Says he doesn’t care about kids

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×