Nawazuddin Siddiqui is sad as he expresses grief on the demise of his 'method acting' guru Valentin Teplyakov

Nawazuddin Siddiqui mourns the demise of his acting guru Valentin Teplyakov on his social media. Alongside his guru's picture, he penned a heartfelt note for him.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the finest actors in the film industry and there is no denying that. His body of work speaks about his versatility as an actor. His films are not just loved by his ardent fans, but critics too appreciate his work. He is one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood. Nawazuddin has often said that his acting guru and Russian drama teacher Valentin Teplyakov has been his biggest inspiration when it comes to acting. He has always expressed his gratitude towards his guru.

Valentin Teplyakov's sad demise has left the actor heartbroken. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star took to his Instagram to pay tribute to the man who ‘introduced him to method acting’. He shared the photo of his acting guru and wrote, “I am deeply disheartened about the loss of my Acting Guru #ValentinTeplyakov - The man who introduced me to Method Acting and it’s depth. An irreparable loss to me & to the world of Art of Acting.”

Check out Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Instagram Post:

Back in February this year, the 46-year-old actor had talked about reuniting with his Guru after so many years. While sharing a picture with his teacher, he tweeted, “The man who introduced me to Method Acting, Sir Valentin Teplyakov from Moscow. I acted in his play IVANOV (Anton Chekhov) in 1996, which changed me as an actor. Honoured to meet you after so long.” On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in Sejal Shah’s directorial Bole Chudiyaan.

