Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he finds peace in his work: Moment I like a script, it gets hard for me to refuse it

He needs no introduction. Yes, we are talking about Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actor, who started out as a junior artist, has today made a prominent place in the film industry with his dedication towards his work. With back-to-back projects, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has given his fans an amazing list of films to binge-watch. In a recent interview, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said he had thought to take a break in 2022, however it turned out that this year, he has several projects to work on.

Speaking to ETimes, the actor said, “I know that in 2021 I had said that I would like to slow down, but in 2022 meri bahut saari filmein line up ho gayi hai. I have turned down a lot of projects, but there are four-five films that I will be wrapping up this year. My problem is that the moment I like a script it gets hard for me to refuse it. If a script, which is character-driven, has depth and explores a different mindset, then I surrender to it.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that it is his artistic mind that doesn’t allow him to take a break and relax. He said the moment he steps onto a film set, he begins to enjoy himself. The Motichoor Chaknachoor actor said that he sees people taking breaks from work and going on vacations in the mountains or by the beaches, however, he doesn’t feel the same and finds peace in his work. He added it is through work that he enjoys his spiritual journey.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Nawazuddin has Jogira Sara Ra Ra and Adbhut in the pipeline. The actor is also set to star in Tiku Weds Sheru. Last year, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was nominated in the Best Actor category at the International Emmy Awards for his role in Serious Men.

