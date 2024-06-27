Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he was once badly addicted to smoking; recalls performing Mahabharata’s dialogues on loop when high

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to addiction.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has served the industry for over 25 years now and has been a strong force with his impeccable performances. The actor who hails from a small town in Uttar Pradesh had his early years victim to addiction about which he has spoken now. The actor in a recent conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia revealed that he would turn the world’s best actor when high.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on his smoking addiction

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor revealed that he once tried smoking and it became so vigorous that he got used to it. Siddiqui revealed that he had a company of some people who would be chain smokers and he realized much later after being actively involved with them. He said, “I have made mistakes but its benefit was that jo travelling milti thi usmein, bada maza aata tha (the high you’d get in that was a lot of fun).”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui further clarified that he doesn’t want to promote it and while accepting that it was his mistake, he also apologized for that.

ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui admits he never faced any loss due to his religion in Bollywood: ‘Mujhe to itna pyaar milta hai’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui would perform Mahabharat scenes when high

When the host further interrogated him about consuming bhaang, Siddiqui said he did it multiple times, especially during the festival of Holi. The Haddi actor said that he would feel like the “biggest actor in the world” and would see people as audience, and the world as his stage. Nawaz added, “So, I would perform! I would sometimes be Ashwatthama, Karn, Krishna and perform for hours.”

As a consequence of falling in a loop due to intoxication, the actor would perform in a loop all day long. He recalled people telling him, ‘Paagal ho gaya kya hai tu? You have been repeating the same dialogue all day!’

On the work front, last seen in Saindhav, Nawazuddin will be next seen in the mystery thriller Rautu Ka Raaz which will stream on Zee5 from June 28. He further has films like Adbhut, Sangeen, Noorani Chehra, and Oil Kumar in his kitty.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Manoj Bajpayee is ‘gaonwala’, Nawazuddin Siddiqui ‘dark-skinned’: Anurag Kashyap on industry’s misconceptions