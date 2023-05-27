Nawazuddin Siddiqui says nobody has made a big-budget film with him: ‘They keep calling us great actors but…’

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is undeniably one of the most talented actors in the Hindi film industry. However, the actor recently shared in an interview that he feels actors like him, Irrfan Khan and Manoj Bajpayee have never been given the opportunity to headline big-budget films. The Jogira Sara Ra Ra actor said that mediocre actors are getting opportunities because they have money and ‘powerful friends’ in the industry.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on not getting opportunities in big-budget films

In a conversation with Zoom Entertainment, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, "Today, mediocre actors are getting attention because they have money and powerful friends who hype them up and create opportunities for them. Because these mediocre actors have such powerful friends in the industry, we know that we cannot speak against them."

He also gave examples of other critically acclaimed actors like Manoj Bajpayee, and the late Irrfan Khan, who didn’t get opportunities in big-budget films. He shared that even though people keep calling them great actors, no one has ever invested Rs 50 crores on them. He added “Be it Irrfan Khan or Manoj Bajpayee, nobody has made a big film with us. They keep calling us great actors, but no one has ever invested in Rs 50 crore on us. When the same actors die, people call them the greatest actors ever. They don’t give them the respect they deserve when they are alive.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s work front

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was recently seen in the rom-com Jogira Sara Ra Ra, co-starring Neha Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Mahaakshay Chakraborty. The film was released theatrically yesterday. He has an exciting line-up of films such as Tiku Weds Sheru and Noorani Chehra.

