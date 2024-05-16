Nawazuddin Siddiqui says working with Aamir Khan in Sarfarosh and Talaash was ‘remarkable’, reveals ‘We loved discussing Cinema’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has become a household name today and is known for his portrayals in movies like Black Friday, Kahaani, Gangs of Wasseypur, and more.

But the National Award-winning actor started his career by doing a minor role in the Aamir Khan starrer Sarfarosh, back in 1999. In an interview, the actor opened up about his experience working with Mr Perfectionist. Read on!

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says working with Aamir Khan in Sarfarosh and Talaash was ‘remarkable’

After making his acting debut with Aamir Khan in Sarfarosh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui again worked with the acclaimed actor in the 2012 crime thriller film Talaash: The Answer Lies Within. He was seen as Tehmur Langda for which Siddiqui won multiple Best Supporting Actor awards.

While in a conversation with ANI, Nawazuddin Siddiqui went down memory lane and recalled his experience of working with Aamir in both these films. Calling it a 'remarkable journey', the Tiku Weds Sheru actor stated, "Sharing the screen with Aamir in both Sarfarosh and Taalaash has been a remarkable journey. Off the sets, our bond was just as strong, full of mutual respect and an unspoken understanding."

He further added that Aamir’s dedication and passion for his craft are truly inspiring. “Our discussions often went beyond scripts and scenes, we loved discussing Cinema,” Nawazuddin divulged.

More about Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aamir Khan’s Sarfarosh

It has been 25 years that both these talented stars worked together in director John Matthew Matthan’s action thriller film Sarfarosh. To mark this iconic day, a special screening was also hosted in Mumbai wherein the entire cast of the movie reunited after several years.

At the event, Khan shared that he has been wanting to make a sequel to Sarfarosh for a long time. It’s now that the team is finally serious about it. ANI quotes him saying, “Sarfarosh 2 banni chaiye (Sarfarosh 2 should be made) even I feel that. On the mode we left the film, there was a thought in our mind that we could make part 2.”

The Lagaan actor added, “Even now I keep telling John (director John Mathew Mathan) to write a good story that we can make Sarfarosh 2. And this time he said that he will give it a shot.” It also features Sonali Bendre in a key role.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan says he was unsure if censor board would pass Sarfarosh; 'We had taken the name of Pakistan and ISI'