Nawazuddin Siddiqui seeks Rs 100 cr damage from former wife Aaliya and brother Shamas, files defamation suit

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya’s legal battle has taken over the news for the past couple of months. The legal battle took an ugly turn when the actor’s wife shared a video claiming that both their kids had been thrown out of her mother-in-law’s house and that now they have nowhere to go. The Motichoor Chaknachoor actor even broke his silence on the same and issued a statement on his Instagram handle. Then certain reports suggested that the actor has told the Bombay High Court that he will withdraw his habeas corpus petition if he is allowed to meet his two children. But the latest reports suggest that Siddiqui has filed a defamation suit in the Bombay High Court seeking Rs 100 crore damages from his former wife and his brother Shamasuddin Siddiqui.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui files defamation suit in Bombay High Court

According to reports in Etimes, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has filed a defamation suit in the Bombay High Court against his former wife Aaliya and his brother Shamasuddin Siddiqui and has accused them of making defamatory and false statements against him. It is reported that the suit is likely to be heard on March 30 by a single bench of Justice Riyaz Chagla. The actor has also requested the High Court to permanently restrain Aaliya and his brother from making any statements or remarks that would defame him. The reports further added that the actor also asked for a written apology from his former wife and brother. As per the suit, it is said that the Motichoor Chaknachoor actor had appointed his brother Shamasuddin as his manager in 2008 and had trusted him with all the financial work. However, Shamas apparently started cheating the actor and purchased properties using the actor’s money. Later when the actor learnt about this fraud, he instigated Aaliya to file a case against Nawazuddin.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui claims Aaliya 'wants more money'

He had earlier claimed that Aaliya only wants more money, which is why she has filed cases against him and his mother. Nawazuddin wrote that Aaliya has done the same in the past as well, withdrawing the case when she gets paid as per her demand. He added, "Whenever my children came to India during their vacation, they used to stay with their grandmother only. How could anyone throw them out of the house? I myself was not in the house during that time. Why didn’t she make a video of being thrown out, whereas she makes a video of every random thing."

