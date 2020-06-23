Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares a video of his day in the fields donning a pagdi in his hometown; Watch Video

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is currently in his hometown in Uttar Pradesh treated fans with a video of how he spent his day in the fields.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui made his Bollywood debut in the year 1999, with a small role in the starrer Sarfarosh. The actor has entertained the audience with some amazing films like Raman Raghav 2.0, The Lunchbox, Manto, Kick, Badlapur, Manto, Thackeray, Photograph and more. Nawazuddin is currently in his hometown in Uttar Pradesh. Recently, the actor treated fans with a video where the actor is seen working in the fields. The video starts with a beautiful view of the field.

As the camera moves, we can see Nawazuddin who is donning a white t-shirt and a black pant paired with a white pagdi is sitting and washing his hands and feet on the fields. The actor is then heard saying, "Ab pani nahi jaega (Now the water won’t go away)" and later he picks up an axe and goes away. Sharing the video, Nawazuddin wrote, "Done for the day !!!" As soon as Nawaz posted the video, fans started showering love and commented, "Nawaz Bhai I love you and your acting too Main aap se milna chahta hu Kya aap thoda time mere jaise aapke fan k liye nikal skte ho M Punjab ka rehne Wala hu aur aap ka die fan hu". Actress Divya Dutta commented, "Humko bhi aana hai! (I want to come)"

(Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalling his early days: I did feel depressed at times because of lack of work)

Meanwhile, in an interview with HT the actor opened up on the tough times he has been through and the time he suffered from depression. Nawazudin said that he has always had "mazdoor-like" hardworking, fighting spirit. He doesn't think that he is bigger than them. He had the same intentions as theirs. He didn’t dream of becoming a star. His only intention was to survive and earn for the next meal.

Check out Nawazuddin Siddiqui's post here:

Done for the day !!! pic.twitter.com/1oXDUS4E8m — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) June 22, 2020

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×