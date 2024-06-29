Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares why he worked as watchman although his family wasn't poor; Details inside

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a ray of hope for many struggling actors who want to make it big in the Hindi film industry despite no support. The actor has carved his niche on his terms and now inspires millions of people with his success story.

The talented actor once revealed that he used to work as a watchman to survive in Mumbai during his struggling days. Recently, he shared more about it and said he did it because he didn't want to take money from his parents.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls working as a watchman in Mumbai

During an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was asked about the belief that he belonged to a financially weak family. The actor said his family wasn't poor and had enough money to live a decent life. "Meri shakal soorat aisi thi, main gareeb to nahi tha (My looks were like that; I was never a poor guy)," he said.

When asked why he used to work as a watchman, the actor replied that he did so because he didn't want to take financial help from his family. He further explained that since he was following his passion and never shared with his family what he was doing; he tried to earn money in whatever way possible. He also shared that his parents used to ask him if he needed any help, but he never took it.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on the importance of money

Talking about realizing the importance of money, Nawaz revealed that when he earns a good amount of money by acting in a film, he makes sure to invest it in a small movie. He added that he doesn't like to spend money on luxurious items like cars, houses, and jewelry.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's work front

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in the Zee5 film Haddi, which was released in 2023. Directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, it also featured Anurag Kashyap, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Ila Arun, among others. He is currently busy promoting his latest film, Rautu Ka Raaz, which started streaming on Zee5 on June 28. Anand Surapur directs the film.

