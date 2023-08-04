Nawazuddin Siddiqui spends quality time with his kids; estranged wife Aaliya shares heartwarming video

Aaliya Siddiqui, ex-wife of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was earlier accused of extorting money from her husband using their children. It was breaking news and many people reacted to it. On Friday, Aaliya took to Instagram to share a video of her estranged husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui spending quality time with their kids.

Aaliya, who was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2, took to her Instagram to share a video of her estranged husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui and their kids. In the video, Nawazuddin is seen kissing his daughter Shora and hugging his son Yaani. At the same time, we can also see a glimpse of Aaliya sitting with her son. She mentioned the Gangs of Wasseypur actor and wrote that he spent two complete months with his kids and the kids, too, felt “loved” and “complete”.

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame wrote in the caption, “Captured this beautiful moment of unconditional love of a father for his children..Soo happy to see them all bond..feeling of immense gratitude to the universe that Nawaz spent two full months with our children making them feel Soo loved and complete." Have a look:

The video undoubtedly received love from netizens. While one of them wrote, "Don't be upset mam.. everything will be okkk,” another one wrote, "Your daughter is so beautiful.. specially her eyes.. so bright and charismatic."

Meanwhile, Aaliya is in a new relationship now. Recently, in an interview with ETimes, the producer shared, “Yes, I have moved on and this relationship of mine is more than friendship. It's not like there's no commitment between us."

Aaliya Siddiqui on her stance of being away from her controversy with Nawazuddin

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Aaliya shared about participating in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 despite already being in the headlines alongside Nawazuddin. When asked about her feelings of joining a controversial reality show like Bigg Boss, Aaliya said, “But since I was coming out of a difficult time, I wanted to start a new journey - whether it was with Bigg Boss or something else.”

She added, “As a producer I am already working, but besides that what else. I have to do a lot more now, as I am going to be single and my separation is going to happen in some time. I shared this with my daughter, and she along with my sister, and my niece supported me a lot. They are very important people in my life, have always been very encouraging and it is because of them that I have been able to reach here.”