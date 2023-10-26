Nawazuddin Siddiqui teams up with director Sejal Shah for new thriller film set in 90s; DEETS inside

The powerhouse of talent in Bollywood, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, never fails to amaze the audience with his projects. In a treat for his fans, the actor is all set to join hands with producer Vinod Bhanushali and director Sejal Shah for an exciting new thriller set in the 90s.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starts the shoot for his next

On Thursday, October 26, Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to his social media handle to announce his next project. The official announcement was made today as the film commenced filming in Mumbai, a shoot schedule that will span approximately 40 days.

The film's screenplay is the brainchild of National Award-winning writer Bhavesh Mandalia. The latest film announcement will be a production venture by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Bombay Fables, which promises to bring the best of talent and storytelling.

Nawazudding Siddiqui shares excitement about the film

In a statement shared, Nawazuddin Siddiqui expressed his excitement about being a part of the film. He said, "I'm thrilled to be a part of this incredible film produced by Vinod Bhanushali. Sejal Shah's transition from a prolific producer to director is inspiring, and I am excited to work with her again after Serious Men. This film is going to be a rollercoaster of emotions and a memorable journey for both the team and the audience."

On the other hand, the ship's captain, Sejal Shah, stated, "I'm thrilled to helm this project. Working with a brilliant actor like Nawazuddin Siddiqui and being supported by Vinod Bhanushali and the entire team makes this an exciting directorial foray."

In addition to this, producer Vinod Bhanushali, backing the project, also expressed his enthusiasm for the project as he stated, "Bhanushali Studios Limited is dedicated to producing content that resonates with the audience. Our collaboration with Sejal Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui has the potential to deliver a spellbinding cinematic experience that will leave a lasting impact."

About the filmmakers

The yet-to-be-titled thriller is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Sejal Shah, and Bhavesh Mandalia.

Sejal Shah and Bhavesh Mandalia of Bombay Fables are recognized for creating acclaimed series like Serious Men, Decoupled, and Asur 2. They were also the creative producers of Delhi Crime 2.

Vinod Bhanushali, on the other hand, has backed innovative and engaging narratives to the screen, like the Manoj Bajpayee starrer Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and Pankaj Tripathi's upcoming Main Atal Hoon.

As a matter of fact, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Tiku Weds Sheru, co-starring Avneet Kaur.

