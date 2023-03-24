Nawazuddin Siddiqui to withdraw his petition against estranged wife Aaliya if allowed to meet his children

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. He has been making it to the headlines for many days now ever since the legal battle with his wife has been going on. A couple of days ago the actor’s wife shared a video claiming that both their kids had been thrown out of her mother-in-law’s house and that now they have nowhere to go. The Motichoor Chaknachoor actor even broke his silence on the same and issued a statement on his Instagram handle. But the latest reports suggest that the actor has told the Bombay High Court that he will withdraw his habeas corpus petition if he is allowed to meet his two children.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s petition to the Bombay High Court

According to reports in India Today, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s lawyer Pradeep Thorat said that his children were missing their school in Dubai and that he was unable to trace them. This was the sole reason behind the actor filing the petition. The lawyer further added that he has not seen his children physically and this is his limited concern. After the actor gets to meet his kids, he will withdraw his petition. On the other hand, lawyer Shikhar Khandelwal, who was representing Aaliya in the matter, said that the petition was unnecessary since his client and the two children were living in a bungalow owned by Nawaz's mother. He further questioned how is the actor not aware that his kids and wife are staying at his mother’s bungalow itself. He also said that Nawaz is free to meet his children but it is the actor who is not meeting them. Now the court has agreed with Nawazuddin’s lawyer to see if there can be any amicable settlement.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui claims Aaliya 'wants more money'

He had earlier claimed that Aaliya only wants more money, which is why she has filed cases against him and his mother. Nawazuddin wrote that Aaliya has done the same in the past as well, withdrawing the case when she gets paid as per her demand. He added, "Whenever my children came to India during their vacation, they used to stay with their grandmother only. How could anyone throw them out of the house? I myself was not in the house during that time. Why didn’t she make a video of being thrown out, whereas she makes a video of every random thing."