  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui urges film critics to make an exception for Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has tweeted saying that the film critics should make an exception for Sushant Singh Rajput's film Dil Bechara. The Gangs Of Wasseypur actor also adds that the critics should treat the film as a tribute the late actor.
2172 reads Mumbai
News,Sushant Singh Rajput,Nawazuddin Siddiqui,Dil BecharaNawazuddin Siddiqui urges film critics to make an exception for Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has tweeted saying that the film critics should make an exception for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's film Dil Bechara. The Gangs Of Wasseypur actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui also adds that the film critics should treat the film as a tribute the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the film must be celebrated. The Motichoor Chaknachoor actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui wrote in his tweet, "I would request to all the respected film critics to kindly give an exception to #DilBechara & please consider this film as a tribute to #SushantSinghRajput and let’s celebrate this together."

The Bollywood film, Dil Bechara is helmed by ace casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The film features the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead. This film marks the debut of actress Sanjana Sanghi. The film released on July 24 on an OTT platform and has been receiving good reviews from the fans and film audiences. The fans and followers of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput have been sharing their thoughts and heart-warming messages on social media. The fans are showering a lot of love on the late actor's last film, Dil Bechara.

Check out the post

The followers of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput also shared the actor's introduction scene where he is seen with a guitar, and a message from the actor. The actress Sanjana Sanghi also revealed during an interview that the experience of working in Dil Bechara can be called bittersweet.

(ALSO READ: AR Rahman says there’s a gang working against him in Bollywood; Shares what Dil Bechara director told him)

Credits :Twitter, getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement