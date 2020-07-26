Nawazuddin Siddiqui urges film critics to make an exception for Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has tweeted saying that the film critics should make an exception for Sushant Singh Rajput's film Dil Bechara. The Gangs Of Wasseypur actor also adds that the critics should treat the film as a tribute the late actor.

The Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has tweeted saying that the film critics should make an exception for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's film Dil Bechara. The Gangs Of Wasseypur actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui also adds that the film critics should treat the film as a tribute the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the film must be celebrated. The Motichoor Chaknachoor actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui wrote in his tweet, "I would request to all the respected film critics to kindly give an exception to #DilBechara & please consider this film as a tribute to #SushantSinghRajput and let’s celebrate this together."

The Bollywood film, Dil Bechara is helmed by ace casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The film features the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead. This film marks the debut of actress Sanjana Sanghi. The film released on July 24 on an OTT platform and has been receiving good reviews from the fans and film audiences. The fans and followers of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput have been sharing their thoughts and heart-warming messages on social media. The fans are showering a lot of love on the late actor's last film, Dil Bechara.

I would request to all the respected film critics to kindly give an exception to #DilBechara & please consider this film as a tribute to #SushantSinghRajput and let’s celebrate this together — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) July 25, 2020

The followers of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput also shared the actor's introduction scene where he is seen with a guitar, and a message from the actor. The actress Sanjana Sanghi also revealed during an interview that the experience of working in Dil Bechara can be called bittersweet.

