Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Wanted to work with SRK, Salman, Aamir, Rajinikanth & Amitabh Bachchan which came true

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the busiest actors currently working in Hindi films. Nawazuddin was last seen in ‘Serious Men’ which was released on Netflix and the actor received an Emmy nomination for his role. Nawazuddin has several films lined up including ‘Heropanti 2’ where he will be sharing screen space with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Nawazuddin has previously starred in ‘Munna Michael’ with Tiger. Nawazuddin has also signed up to play one of the leading roles in ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ which is being produced by Kangana Ranaut.

In a recent chat with News18, Nawazuddin spoke about working with Shah Rukh Khan and said, “I always wanted to work with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth, and Amitabh Bachchan, which has come true.” Nawazuddin spoke about portraying real-life characters in Thackeray and Manto. He said, “Nothing was known about Manto’s real-life character, I only saw the pictures and that’s how I had molded myself into his character.” Nawazuddin made his OTT debut with Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Sacred Games’. He also made his major breakthrough with Anurag Kashyap’s directorial ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’.

Nawazuddin revealed that he had first refused Anurag Kashyap’s offer to work with him in the Netflix web series Sacred Games. “When I got the role, I didn’t know anything about OTT. So, I refused the offer but then Anurag Kashyap explained to me that due to OTT, many artists are getting opportunities,” he added. Nawazuddin also spoke about Kangana Ranaut and said that he likes the scripts of her films.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Ahead of International Emmy Awards, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vir Das catch up in New York City