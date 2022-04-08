Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up on why he accepted the role of Laila in Heropanti 2

A few days back, the trailer of the much-awaited film, Heropanti 2 was released and the audience was surprised to see the new avatar of Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Heropanti 2 will release on April 29. It’s a sequel to Tiger’s debut film Heropanti released in 2014. In the film, Nawazuddin is set to play the role of Laila, who has a feminine side. Now, in an interview with Mid-Day, the Badlapur actor opened up on why he chose to essay the character in the film.

The actor called his character 'unpredictable' and 'quirky'. He said, “I incorporated the [traits of] the character in my real life. Laila’s walk and the feminine touch [in his manners] were prominently visible in my gestures." Siddiqui, who is known to immerse himself in his character in his films, said that people told him that he was displaying feminine qualities. "Many asked me about the change in my body language and told me that my walk is different from my usual style. Many thought I am displaying feminine qualities. That’s how engrossed I was in Laila’s role. I [dropped] the mannerisms after the shoot was completed," said Nawazuddin.

Nawazuddin also revealed that the authenticity of Laila's character appealed to him the most, He added that the logic of the character matters to him the most. Meanwhile, Heropanti 2 is slated to release on April 29, on the occasion of Eid where it will clash with Ajay Devgn's Runway 34.

On the work front, the actor will be seen next in Tiku Weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra and Adbhut.

