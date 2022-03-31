Nawazuddin Siddiqui wraps his upcoming movie ‘Noorani Chehra’ with Nupur Sanon: A fun ride comes to an end

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. He has proved his acting prowess in movies such as Manto, Raees, Badlapur, Kick, and others. The actor will be next seen in the movie ‘Noorani Chehra’. The movie also stars Kriti Sanon’s younger sister Nupur Sanon. They recently wrapped up the shoot of their movie, which is being directed by Navaniat Singh. On March 30, Nawazuddin shared the photos from their wrap-up party. For those unaware, the movie’s shoot had started on February 14.

In the photos, the cast and crew can be seen cutting a cake. In another photo, Nawazuddin and Nupur posed for the camera. While sharing the photo, he wrote “It’s a wrap to one of the most joyous experience filming #NooraniChehra. It was more fun filled because of the amazing Co-actors @nupursanon @sonnalliseygall @jassie.gill @aasifkhan_1 @dollyahluwalia @officialzakirhussain #ShaguftaAli @ram_naresh_diwakar & others & the coolest Director to work with @navaniatsingh. A special mention to the most wonderful Producers @kumarmangatpathak #RajeevMalhotra @sharmadeepakr @suniel9 @gorgeousneeta. A fun ride comes to an end, see you all in theatres.”

Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed that Nawazuddin will be next seen in a biographical drama that revolves around the life of a customs officer, and will start shooting for the as-yet-untitled project from April 20. The movie will be directed by Sejal Shah.

“The shooting schedule will begin in Goa, where they will be filming for about 10 days, after which they will continue shooting in Mumbai. They will be filming at real locations, recce for which has already been done by Sejal. Casting for the leading lady is currently on. Nawaz has started prepping for his part too. The character requires him to undergo training in Karate and Hurdling, which he has already begun,” informs a source close to the development.

