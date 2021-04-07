Nawazuddin Siddiqui wraps up 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra!' in a non stop schedule with Neha Sharma; See PHOTOS

Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, the shooting for Jogira Sara Ra Ra! starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma has been completed in a start-to-finish schedule. The actor revealed how he felt about working amid the pandemic.

The shooting of Kushan Nandy's upcoming film "Jogira Sara Ra Ra!", which features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma, has been wrapped up in a start-to-finish schedule. The film has been shot primarily in Lucknow and the old city of Varanasi."I am happy that we finished the shoot without any hassle. It is important to be safe in these challenging times. With the pandemic around, shooting a film was different for sure but Lucknow has been an amazing host and I enjoyed shooting the film there," Nawazuddin said.

"Jogira Sara Ra Ra!" is a quirky tale of two people who are in love. Barring the songs, the cast and crew have completed the principal photography and the shoot within the planned time frame. Kushan added: "With Covid around, it was challenging. I am relieved that with precautions and safety measures, we have managed to complete the film without any setback."

The film, written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali, is expected to release theatrically in the second half of 2021.

