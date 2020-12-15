Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother moves court to seek anticipatory bail in alleged molestation case of a minor

Trouble brewed earlier this year for Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the rest of the family members as his estranged wife Aaliya filed a case against them. Read on for further details.

Earlier in July, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife had filed a case against his family members. She alleged that the actor’s brother Minazuddin molested a minor child back in 2012 and that the rest of his family ignored the same. Later in October, the Allahabad High Court stayed the arrest of the Kick star, his other two brothers Fazazuddin and Ayazuddin including their mother Mehrunissa. However, no such relief was granted to Minazuddin as has been reportedly revealed by his counsel.

The latest that we know that he has now moved a special POSCO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) in Mumbai to seek anticipatory bail in the alleged molestation case of a minor eight years ago. While the plea has been already admitted there, reports state that it will be heard by Special Judge Sanjive Kumar Tiwari on December 16, 2020. His counsel Nadeem Zafer Zaidi states this is will be applied on the grounds that the arrest of the rest of the co-accused has been already stayed.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s personal life became a topic of discussion earlier this year after his wife Aaliya filed a divorce from him. What’s more shocking are the claims that she made against him that include physical violence, extramarital affairs, irresponsible attitude, and disrespect. For the unversed, the two of them tied the knot back in 2009. Aaliya’s real name is said to be Anjali. The two of them have a son named Yani and a daughter named Shora.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for further updates.

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife records statement in court against the actor & his four family members

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :PTI

Share your comment ×