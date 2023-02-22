Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Shamaas accuses him of buying his house help after she gave him a clean chit

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is quite a popular name in the Bollywood industry. He has been a part of some of the best films and proved his versatility with his acting skills. The actor grabbed all the limelight and made it to the headlines after reports of him abandoning his 20-year-old house help without food and water in Dubai came out. According to reports, the house help was taken to Dubai in November on a tourist visa. The reports state that the actor had hired his house help, Sapna Robin Masih, in November to take care of his minor children while they studied in Dubai. Now the actor’s brother Shamaas has tweeted against him and spoken about the maid who took a u-turn and eventually gave a clean chit to Nawazuddin.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Shamaas Nawaab Siddiqui shared the news which reported that the claims made against the actor are false. Sharing this news, he wrote in Hindi, “स्क्रिप्टेड है ये कितनो को ख़रीदोगे ? बैंक बैलेंस ख़त्म ना हो जाये - आपका तो अब काम भी चौपट है और रुकी फ़िल्मो के कारण फ़िल्म इंडस्ट्री का 150 Cr अटका रखा है। सही है - कबाड़ी, दल्ले और बकरे बेचने वाले ही इसको हांकते हुए नरक में लेकर जाएँगे।“ (This is scripted. How many will you buy? Bank balance should not be exhausted - now your work is also messed up and 150 Cr of the film industry has been stuck due to stalled films. That's right - only those who sell junk, dalles and goats will take him to hell.” Shamaas’ tweet is another jab at Nawazuddin after his wife Aaliya's lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee said something similar, before him.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s house help sends a video to Rizwan Siddiquee

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s house help who hails from Amritsar had reportedly sent a video to Rizwan Siddiquee and in the video she narrated her ordeal. "Masih was employed by Nawazuddin on November 9, 2022, but she was paid salary only for the first month. She was told her salary will be adjusted against her visa fees," Siddiquee said.

"Nawazuddin has completely abandoned her in Dubai, without any food or money, in the house rented by Nawazuddin," he added. "If she is not rescued immediately, she will be left without money, food or shelter in Dubai, within the next two-three days, as the department concerned will snap the electricity connection after vacating the rented house," he added. "I am initiating criminal action against Nawazuddin under Section 344 (wrongful confinement for 10 or more days) of Indian Penal Code. I urge the government authorities concerned to look into the matter on the most urgent basis," tweeted the advocate, while also sharing her Dubai address.