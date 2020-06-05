Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas on molestation claims against Minazuddin: He is accused for no reason

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's niece Sasha Siddiqui had earlier revealed to Pinkvilla that the actor's brother Minazuddin used to sexually harass her.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's niece Sasha Siddiqui's explosive revelations to Pinkvilla in a recent interview has opened a can of worms. Sasha had revealed that Nawazuddin's youngest brother Minazuddin has sexually harassed her. Now, the actor's other brother Shamas took to Twitter to refute the claims. He tweeted, "Few people are doing illegal work by taking advantage of lockdown and using a name and chasing the media, especially after being absconded in the trial of the court."

Shamas went on to add, " Under Case at ACJM First 363, 366-A, 368, 120B under IPC Dehradun and Uttarakhand HC Case under section 482/483 of IPC. I hope justice prevails and their warrants will be recalled as soon as the court opens! I have been busy writing my next film in the lockdown. It’s sad to hear such news of how someone is being defamed. Just after, I got in touch with my lawyers. I got to know that under the 7/8 POSCO act, the husband of the lady in the video has been accused and she has been accusing my younger brother Minazuddin for no reason but under someone’s influence."

Take a look at his tweets:

1. Few people are doing illegal work by taking advantage of lockdown and using a name and chasing the media, especially after being absconded in the trial of the court. — Shamas Nawab Siddiqui (@ShamasSiddiqui) June 5, 2020

2. Under Case at ACJM First 363, 366-A, 368, 120B under IPC Dehradun and Uttarakhand HC Case under section 482/483 of IPC. — Shamas Nawab Siddiqui (@ShamasSiddiqui) June 5, 2020

3. I hope justice prevails and their warrants will be recalled as soon as the court opens! — Shamas Nawab Siddiqui (@ShamasSiddiqui) June 5, 2020

4. I have been busy writing my next film in the lockdown. It’s sad to hear such news of how someone is being defamed. Just after, I got in touch with my lawyers. — Shamas Nawab Siddiqui (@ShamasSiddiqui) June 5, 2020

5. I got to know that under the 7/8 POSCO act, the husband of the lady in the video has been accused and she has been accusing my younger brother Minazuddin for no reason but under someone’s influence. — Shamas Nawab Siddiqui (@ShamasSiddiqui) June 5, 2020

Elaborating the sexual harassment claims, Sasha had told PV, "When I told bade papa (Nawaz) about the molestation, I was very young back then. My parents had stopped me from going to school. When I told bade papa about it, he asked me, ‘what you want to do now?’ I told him that I’m mentally and physically being tortured. But, bade papa reacted and asked me about the film I was watching that was prompting me to use such dialogues."

