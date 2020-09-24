  1. Home
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas says will approach Bombay HC over molestation cases

Apart from levelling allegations of molestation against estranged husband and actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, his wife has also accused the actor's brother with similar allegations.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas says will approach Bombay HC over molestation cases.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui, now name changed to Anjana Anand Kishore Pandey on social media, has accused the actor of molestation. She also had filed a similar case against his brother Shamasuddin Siddiqui, accusing him of alleged molestation. Following the FIR, Shamas had applied for an anticipatory bail, which has now been rejected by the Dindoshi Sessions Court. The Court order came on September 14. 

Now, according to Shamas' latest tweets, he has said that he will approach the Bombay High Court over the complaints filed against him and his brother-actor Nawazuddin. Taking potshots at Aaliya, he tweeted, "I ws never on d run, I ws out fr my next film's recce & in regard to d false complaint against me, it has been stayed by d Hon'ble Bombay High Court. The complaint against Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is also false & will be heading to Hon'ble BHC for this too (sic)." He also tagged his post with #SatyaMevJayate.

Further he said, "Chahe to 10-12 Jhoote cases kar do but Mai apna 2.16 Cr tumse court mein le kar hi rahunga... Parivaar ko bhi jhoote cases mein phasaya ja raha hai aur ye saza mil rahi hai 30 crore ki demnd puri na karne ki... (You can file 10-12 false cases if you want but I will take back my 2.16 crore from you… my family is being accused in false cases, which is a punishment for not fulfilling the demand of 30 crore)" the upcoming filmmaker wrote in a separate tweet.

Shamas in the past has accused Aaliya of infidelity and trying to gain financially from this divorce. Meanwhile, following the case and the divorce filed by Aaliya, there has been a huge war of words and a blame game between the two parties. 

