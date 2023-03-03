Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother stops him from entering his own bungalow to meet their sick mother: Report

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has time and again managed to impress the audience with his craft. But lately, the actor has been hitting headlines for all the wrong reasons. He is currently fighting a legal battle with his wife Aaliya Siddiqui. Recently, his mother filed an FIR against Aaliya. Amid the legal controversy, Nawazuddin was stopped from meeting his sick mother on March 2. Reportedly, he was stopped by his brother Faizuddin to enter the property.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui stopped from meeting his mother

According to India Today, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor reached his house in Versova to meet his sick mother. But his brother Faizuddin and their mother's caretaker stopped him from entering the house. Reportedly, his mother's health has deteriorated over the last few days. The actor was told that he is not allowed to enter the house. He even tried to convince Faizuddin to let him in. Nawazuddin later returned without meeting his mother.

Aaliya Siddiqui files a rape case against Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Recently, Aaliya took to Instagram and shared a video with her fans. In the video, she was heard talking about her husband and how he was trying to misuse his power. She also said that Nawazuddin was trying to take custody of their kids, Shora and Yaani. In her caption, Aaliya revealed that she has filed a rape case against him and also has the proof.

Her note read, "A great actor who tries to be a great human being often! His heartless mother who calls my innocent child illegitimate and this poor man remains silent. A rape complaint (with proof) has been filed against him at Versova police station yesterday itself. Whatever happens, I will not let my innocent children go in these heartless hands."

Earlier, Nawazuddin reacted to the controversy. He spoke about his kids' schooling which is being affected due to the legal battle between him and his wife. He said that his only appeal was that his kids should go back to school.

