Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya opens up about new man in her life; Says ‘Won’t get married again’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui were embroiled in controversy over their divorce and battle for children’s custody. Aaliya and Nawazuddin are parents to two children- daughter Shora, and son Yaani. Aaliya and Nawazuddin have separated for years now, and recently, Aaliya shared a picture with a mystery man, giving rise to dating speculations. Now, Aaliya Siddiqui has opened up about the new man in her life, and while she didn’t reveal his name, she revealed when and where she met him. She also said that she doesn’t believe in marriage anymore, and that she simply wants to focus on her children and her career again.

Aaliya Siddiqui opens up about the mystery man

In a conversation with Bombay Times, Aaliya Siddiqui said that the man is Italian and works in the IT sector. They first met in Dubai a year ago at a mutual friend’s party, and instantly hit it off. He approached Aaliya first, post which they got talking. Aaliya said that he is intelligent, simple, respectful, loving and caring, and has been a huge emotional support for her during tough times in the past year. “He wants me to grow in life and be less conscious. He makes me wonder... kaash yeh mujhe pehle mila hota,” said Aaliya.

About sharing the picture with him on Instagram, Aaliya said that she doesn’t care what people talk about her. She is happy, and she only wanted to share her happiness. “No one can judge my character on the basis of how happy I feel. I filed for divorce two years ago, long before I met my companion, so he has nothing to do with my broken marriage,” said Aaliya.

She further added that she will not get married again. “My companion is special to me and he is like my family. He has met my children, but we have set certain boundaries,” she added.

