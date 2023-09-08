Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya receives eviction notice from Dubai Government; Report

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui are facing a hard time in their relationship as they are currently going through a divorce settlement. They have had an ugly public feud with Aaliya claiming that Nawazuddin has 'disowned' their children and alleging that his mother Mehrunisa harassed her by not allowing her to visit the actor's Mumbai home. However, they will continue to co-parent their two children - Shora and Yaani. The children have been staying in Dubai for their educational purpose with their mother Aaliya. But recently a report claimed that the actor's estranged wife received an eviction notice from the Dubai Government over non-payment of rent.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya reportedly receives eviction notice from the Dubai Government

According to the Times of India, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya faced a serious issue after receiving an eviction notice from the Dubai Government. The portal learned that the reason behind the notice was "non-payment of rent."

On September 7, a number of officers of Dubai’s Rental Disputes Centre visited Aaliya's residence with the eviction notice, according to the portal.

A source in the report also revealed to the portal that Nawazuddin was supposed to make the financial transactions after the Bombay HC order but he failed to do so. According to the portal, the notice also stated that Aaliya would have to evacuate the property with a financial demand for the rental value of 27,183.00 dirhams and legal actions would be taken if she fails to act on the same.

In an interview with the same portal back in May, Aaliya said that Nawazuddin was visiting them in Dubai for the property purpose too. She shared, "I want him to have the Dubai house agreement changed in his name. He is going to be the provider and if anything goes wrong here for us, it will give us more security if he holds the reins. As for the money part, Nawaz has been now paying up as per the Court orders. I think we should settle the agreement thing in this visit."

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin and Aaliya married each other in 2010. They share two children - daughter Shora, 12, and son Yaani, 7. The actor’s estranged wife claimed that they have been separated for the past 4-5 years.

