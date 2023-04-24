Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife reveals why she went public with her divorce: I felt I would suffocate…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. He has been making it to the headlines ever since his legal battle of separation with his estranged wife Aaliya began in court. Currently, Aaliya is in Dubai with both her kids as the Court ordered them to go back so that the kid's school is not hampered. Now in a recent interview with News 18, Aaliya opened up about why she had to talk about her personal battle with Nawaz in public and why she eventually took the decision to move to court.

Aaliya on her decision to move to court

Talking about her troubled marriage to the entertainment portal, Aaliya revealed that she had to talk about these things in public because she was suffering a lot. She also added that if she wouldn’t have said this, she would have suffocated. She now feels at peace after the court’s decision and revealed that only she knows what she went through mentally. “One can imagine the kind of misery a person is in if they talk about their private matters in public. I still think that I shouldn’t have spoken about these things in public. But when you’re in deep trouble, you’ve to resort to a public forum because you’ve no one to listen to you...When you’ve no one listening to you, you’ve to fight,” she said.

She also added, “I took to a public platform because I wanted the media to understand what I was going through. I was going through some really deep difficulties and I wasn’t being able to tell anyone about it. I’ve been going through it for the past 12 years. My career was getting affected. I wasn’t allowed to work. They didn’t allow my career to further and wanted to hold me back."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya on working with estranged husband in her film

Aaliya’s first film as a producer, Holy Cow, that released in the theatres in August 2022, has now been released on the OTT giant. Even Nawazuddin has a cameo in the film. Aaliya made it clear that she has no qualms about working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the film despite being embroiled in a separation battle. She did not want her career to take a backseat. Further adding on his cameo, Aaliya said, “On a personal level, Nawaz and I are very far from each other but you should never let your professional life get affected by your personal life. So, if as an actor he fits a part, I wouldn't mind approaching him or working with him. While a lot is happening in my personal life, I'm making sure that work stays on track."

