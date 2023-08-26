Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Haddi transformation earns THIS praise from co-star Zeeshan Ayyub

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to bowl over the audiences with his never-seen-before-avatar of a transgender in his highly-anticipated next, Haddi. The upcoming Nawazuddin-starrer OTT film has been making massive waves all over since its inception. After treating audiences with the first-look poster of Nawazuddin as a fierce and menacing transgender woman, the makers dropped a bone-chilling trailer of Haddi, starring Nawazuddin and Anurag Kashyap. While fans are mighty impressed by Siddiqui’s look in Haddi and are looking forward to watching the movie with anticipation, his co-star, Zeeshan Ayyub has now opened up about his first reaction after seeing the Gangs Of Wasseypur actor's transformation into a transgender person.

Zeeshan Ayyub on Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s transformation as transgender

In an exclusive conversation with IndiaToday.in, Zeeshan Ayyub spilled the beans about his first-ever reaction after seeing Nawazuddin Siddiqui transforming into Harika. For the unversed, in the film, Nawaz plays two distinct characters of a transgender woman – Haddi and Harika. Talking about his first reaction to Siddiqui’s drastic transformation as a transgender woman, Zeeshan said, “Nawaz (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) looked amazing when he became Harika. It was an unexpected look and now that the look is out in front of the public, the reaction everyone is giving is quite evident. He was looking beautiful.”

Zeeshan Ayyub on working with Haddi director, Akshat Ajay Sharma

The Raanjhanaa actor also spoke about his experience of working with director Akshat Ajay Sharma in Haddi. He said, “I had a lot of fun with Akshat. He is quite open about things while making a movie. He really wanted me to do that role and was behind me for it, which I am glad about. We had fun and a lot of discussions too and as a director, he has a lot of clarity about what he wants from a scene, how a scene should proceed, and how it should be. He knows things and does not tire his actors out; he shoots quite well. He is a great person and we have had a lot of interesting talks.”

Advertisement

Directed by debutant Akshat Ajay Sharma, Haddi is Siddiqui’s upcoming next will skip theatrical release and will be streamed exclusively on a popular OTT platform. The movie which will see Siddiqui in a fierce role of a transgender woman, is an edgy and enthralling crime revenge drama, co-written by Sharma and Adamya Bhalla. Apart from Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Haddi also stars Ila Arun, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sridhar Dubey, Vipin Sharma, and Saharsh Shukla. Haddi is all set to release next month, on September 7.

ALSO READ: Haddi Trailer OUT: Nawazuddin Siddiqui at loggerhead with Anurag Kashyap in revenge drama