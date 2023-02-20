Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s house help received threats after she revealed being left alone in Dubai by the actor?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is quite a popular name in the Bollywood industry. He has been a part of some of the best films and proved his versatility with his acting skills. The actor grabbed all the limelight and made it to the headlines this morning after reports of him abandoning his 20-year-old house help without food and water in Dubai. According to the latest reports in Mid Day, the house help was taken to Dubai in November on a tourist visa. The reports state that the actor had hired his house help, Sapna Robin Masih, in November to take care of his minor children while they studied in Dubai. Now the latest buzz is that the house help is facing threats. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s house help is facing threats

After Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee came forward and revealed the ordeal of the actor’s house help Sapna Robin Masih and her wrongful hiring by the actor, it has now emerged that the house help is facing threats. Sharing an update on the same, Rizwan told ETimes, “They are threatening Sapna. They are indirectly telling her that we will give you your money and tickets, but you claim that you are not working for Nawaz. When the secretary does this, under law it is deemed that he is working on the instructions of Nawazuddin. Unless and until Nawaz proves that the representatives acted beyond authority. By doing this, they are trying to beat around the bush and get Nawaz out of it.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s house help sends a video to Rizwan Siddiquee Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s house help hails from Amritsar and in a video that she sent to Rizwan Siddiquee narrated her ordeal. "Masih was employed by Nawazuddin on November 9, 2022, but she was paid salary only for the first month. She was told her salary will be adjusted against her visa fees," Siddiquee said. "Nawazuddin has completely abandoned her in Dubai, without any food or money, in the house rented by Nawazuddin," he added. "If she is not rescued immediately, she will be left without money, food or shelter in Dubai, within the next two-three days, as the department concerned will snap the electricity connection after vacating the rented house," he added. "I am initiating criminal action against Nawazuddin under Section 344 (wrongful confinement for 10 or more days) of Indian Penal Code. I urge the government authorities concerned to look into the matter on the most urgent basis," tweeted the advocate, while also sharing her Dubai address.

