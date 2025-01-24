Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s I’m Not An Actor set for 2025 Cinequest Film Festival in California, director reveals ‘shooting live between two countries’

Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui, celebrated for his versatility and compelling performances, is gearing up for the world premiere of his next film, I’m Not An Actor, at the 2025 Cinequest Film Festival in California. Directed by Aditya Kripalani, the film has already piqued interest, with the director revealing it was shot live across two countries.

Director Aditya Kripalani took to Instagram to unveil the poster for his upcoming film I’m Not An Actor, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film is set to premiere at the 2025 Cinequest Film Festival in California. Sharing insights about the unique filmmaking process, he revealed, “The truth shall set you free.”

He added, "Shot live between two countries, with two terrific actors" with Nawazuddin and Chitrangada Satarupa in lead roles. Kripalani shared that one crew worked in Mumbai while another operated in Frankfurt, with the team synchronizing sunlight, time, and continuity. The director managed the production using two iPads, one displaying the frame from India and the other from Frankfurt, calling it a truly remarkable experience.

Fans flooded the comments section with excitement and praise for the film. One user expressed, “Have been waiting for months now,” while another echoed the sentiment. A fan added, “Wow. Excited for this one. Congratulations, bhai.” Others shared their enthusiasm, with comments like “All the best!!!” and “Wohoooo! Excited.” Another wrote, “Absolutely delightful.” The anticipation for I’m Not An Actor is clearly building!

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who also takes on the role of producer through his banner Side Hero Entertainment, found the concept of playing a banker learning acting both fresh and intriguing as per Zee News. He shared that the script was unlike anything he had encountered before, making it an ideal choice for collaboration, especially with Aditya Kripalani's in-depth exploration of the craft of acting in the film.

Reflecting on the challenges of shooting live across two continents, the actor revealed the contrasting conditions they faced. While he braved freezing temperatures of 2 degrees in Frankfurt, the team in India had to deal with cameras overheating due to the extreme heat, causing lengthy delays in filming.

